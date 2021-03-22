WhatsApp to roll out a new feature

The most popular social media messaging app, WhatsApp will soon launch a new feature. As per updates, the social media app owned by Facebook is working on a new feature that allows users to control the playback speed of voice notes.

The new feature will allow the users to play their audio messages at 1x, 1.5x or 2x speed to get through longer audio messages faster. WhatsApp is also working on public testing of multi-device support for iOS users. This was already spotted for Android users in January but is now under development for the iOS beta version as well.

Also, soon the whatsApp users will be able to use the WhatsApp Web application without having their phones be connected to the internet.