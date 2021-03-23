All above 60 years & 45-plus with other ailments to take Covid-19 vaccine from next month

On Tuesday, Union minister Prakash Javadekar announced that beginning from 1 April, people beyond 45 years old will be handy to take vaccines on novel coronavirus. “We request that all above 45 should take the vaccine as early as possible that will provide them shield against Corona,” Javadekar told. India began nationwide COVID-19 vaccination on 16 January with healthcare and frontline workers. The listing incorporates health workers, both from government and private organizations, along with sanitation workers, other frontline workers, defense forces, police, and other paramilitary forces. The subsequent stage of the COVID-19 vaccination initiative starts on 1 March, those who are over 60 years of age and people aged 45 and above with co-morbid ailments were eligible for vaccinations.

The expenditure was endured by the government in the initial round of COVID-19 vaccination. During the next stage, the central government prepared around 10,000 private hospitals to administer the COVID-19 immunization drive in the country. Those who choose for COVID-19 vaccination in the private clinics will have to spend for their doses. Private hospitals operating as COVID Vaccination Centres (CVCs) may collect a charge subject to a ceiling of 250 rupees per person for one dose. The vaccination is free at government centers.

India had imparted emergency use sanction to two COVID-19 vaccines, Pune-based Serum Institute of India’s Covishield and Hyderabad-based Bharat Biotech International Ltd’s Covaxin which are being applied in the government’s vaccination drive. The central government had recently said that the two doses of the COVID-19 vaccine will be provided at an interlude of 28 days. The second dose of Covishield can be taken up to eight weeks after the first, the Union health ministry said in a statement. Nevertheless, the extended interval does not refer to Covaxin.

“As per the advice by scientists and world scientist bodies, the second dose can be administered between fourth and eighth weeks, particularly for Covishield,” said Javadekar. The doctors will determine the agenda of the second dose of COVID-19 vaccines, he continued. The effectiveness of the vaccine will begin only after 14 days of taking the second dose, the health secretary said recently. Over 4.7 crore people took COVID-19 vaccine doses so far, the health ministry said on Monday. Covishield and Covaxin are the safest of the vaccines, said Dr. VK Paul, a member of Niti Aayog.