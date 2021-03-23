Amir Khan’s Satyamev Jayate video clip connects ‘Mumbai Police vasooli row’

Ex-Mumbai Police Commissioner Param Bir Singh’s letter bomb to Mumbai CM Uddhav Thackeray has clattered the country. Recently, Param Bir Singh had written the letter claiming that Maharashtra Home Minister Anil Deshmukh had ordered arrested cop Sachin Vaze and other police deputies to get Rs 100 crore monthly, including Rs 50 crore to Rs 60 crore from pubs and hotels in Mumbai.

On Monday, Param Bir Singh proposed Supreme Court, asking an inquiry into the charges created by him against Maharashtra Home Minister Anil Deshmukh. Between all that is moving on in Mumbai, a video clip from Aamir Khan’s show Satyamev Jayate has created waves on the internet. The video is from the episode in which IPS officer Sanjay Pandey was the lecturer. In the video, he can be viewed speaking about the bribes taken by the police and how they are ‘distributed through a system’.

Aamir Khan, who entertained the popular talk show, states, “We see the police, constables, taking bribes on streets from the common man, autorickshaw driver, etc. We are saying that he earns less but he is collecting quite a lot of money from us (the public). In this case, his earning should be good enough.”

To this, IPS Sanjay Pandey replies, “If the earnings remained with the individual (asking for bribes), I would agree. I don’t believe he would be taking home the entire amount collected.”Aamir Khan later asks him what occurs to the money that is extracted, where does it go. To this, IPS Pandey says, “We are in a democracy. Everyone is aware there is a hierarchy of seniors. Then, there are our politicians. It’s a chain and in this chain…”

Aamir Khan provokes him on and states, “You mean to say that the money is distributed.”To this, IPS Pandey answers, “Yes. Let me explain this in a structured way. For the understanding of the common man, I believe there are two forms of corruption. One is a disorganized form. (For instance) On the streets, you are asked to produce your license but you don’t have one and some adjustment is made. So, this is a bit disorganized. He (the cop) doesn’t know how many people he would catch, the amount he would get from whom varies. It is disorganized. Then, there are many things that are well organized. For instance, we have restaurants, FL-3 licenses, liquor bars. In Maharashtra, there are mini dance bars. There’s a ban on them but they are still running in some places. This organized settlement, institutional collection, is different. The major distribution…the budgetary estimation of this is known by almost everyone. There are so many restaurants here.”

Aamir Khan, at this spot, adds, “So a certain amount is expected,” to which IPS Pandey says, “Yes it is.”Meanwhile, ex-Mumbai Police Commissioner Param Bir Singh has also asked for a CBI investigation into the report proffered by IPS Officer Rashmi Shukla, which claimed wrongdoings in transfers and postings in the police.