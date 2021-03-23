Lulu group imports ‘400 tonnes of Kashmiri apples’ over the call of PM Modi

In a significant lift to the govt’s policy of taking big investors to Jammu Kashmir, the first multinational aggregate ‘Lulu Group’ billionaire Keralite businessman M.A. Yusuf Ali has, regarding the proposal of Prime Minister Narendra Modi to promote the Kashmiri apple farmers, imported around 400 tons of Kashmiri applies to the Middle East.

Yusuf Ali, the Chairman and Managing Director of the group said, “I have always thought that it is the prime duty of all Indians to receive and act upon the management of Government. Generally, when PM Modi during his UAE visit in 2019 put forward the concept of investing and promoting the state of Kashmir, I was the first one to give my loyalty and we have imported more than 400 tons of Kashmiri apples during the last year and it is proceeding but it’s somewhat less than the target owing to Covid related issues.”

The businessman engages more than 30,000 people and most of them are Indians. Of these Indians, more than 60% are from Kerala with a more extensive percentage from his home district, Thrissur. Yusuf Ali had entered the Middle East in 1973 and since then he had strived to reach the peak. Presently the Lulu group has more than 198 shops in different dimensions expanded over the Gulf Cooperation Council (GCC), Egypt, India, and the Far East and it provides to more than 16 lakh customers per day.

Read more; “BANK HOLIDAYS”; Only 2 working days for banks between 27 March and 4 April

Yusuf Ali said, “I had never assumed of this type of development and presently have retail transactions in GCC, India, Africa, and the Far East and our sourcing offices are there in all the significant cities over the globe.”Prominently, Jammu Kashmir has the second largest area in the world under apple cultivation and provides 75 percent of apple production in India. The annual apple production in Kashmir is assessed at about 20 lakh metric tons, an economy worth Rs 8000 crore.