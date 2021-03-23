“BANK HOLIDAYS”; Only 2 working days for banks between 27 March and 4 April

New Delhi: As per the RBI bank holiday calendar, banks will be shut continuously for three days from 27-29 March on record of the Second Saturday and Holi festival all over India. It is better to finish the pending bank works If you have this week, otherwise, you will have to wait till 3 April to get it finished as there are only 2 working days for banks between 27 March and 4 April.

Bank branches in Patna will continue to close for four consecutive days as 30 Cis also a holiday. While March 31 is not an official holiday, clients are not considered as it’s the last day of the financial year. In order to allow banks to settle their yearly accounts, April 1 is also a Holiday. April 2 is not a working day either on account of Good Friday, so banks will continue to close across the country.

Upcoming March Bank Holidays:

27 March Last Saturday

28 March Sunday

29 March Holi Holiday.

30 March Holiday in Patna branch

31 March Financial Year-end

April Bank Holidays:

April 1 To enable Banks to close their yearly accounts

April 2 Good Friday

April 5 Babu Jagjivan Ram’s Birthday

April 13 Gudhi Padwa/Telugu New Year’s Day/Ugadi Festival/Sajibu Nongmapanba (Cheiraoba)/1st Navratra/Baisakhi

April 14 Dr. Babasaheb Ambedkar Jayanti/Tamil New Year’s Day/Vishu/Biju Festival/Cheiraoba/Bohag Bihu

April 15 Himachal Day/Bengali New Year’s Day/Bohag Bihu/Sarhul

April 16 Bohag Bihu

April 21 Shree Ram Navmi (Chaite Dashain)/Garia Puja

Remember that bank holidays are not followed by some states and therefore may change as per a particular region or state. According to the RBI calendar, other than four Sundays and two Saturdays, banks will prevail closed on gazetted holidays all over the nation. As per the central bank’s Holiday Calendar for March 2021, banks over different states will be shut for work on March 22, 29, and 30.

During the region-specific holidays, banks of that distinct area will remain shut while banks in other areas will remain active. Though all normal services will remain closed during these holidays, mobile and internet banking will continue functional on most days. Also, not significantly ATM machines might distribute cash. Therefore, to evade such a condition one must keep some cash by hand in case of an emergency.