‘Fake voters with photos of the same person’; New type of irregularity in the voters’ list

Thiruvananthapuram: Opposition leader Ramesh Chennithala has declared that fake voters are being created under other names and addresses using photos of the same person in the voters’ list. He wrote a letter to the Chief Electoral Officer denoting out this.

The breach was found in the Kozhikode North constituency. The UDF is reviewing whether there are fake voters in other constituencies in a similar way. Chennithala said that fake voters should be recognized and immediate steps should be taken. The Leader of the Opposition had filed a complaint with the Chief Electoral Officer, indicating a newspaper report. Meanwhile, Chief Electoral Officer Tikaram Meena had said that Chennithala’s allegation that there were fake voters in the electoral roll was valid. He said a preliminary investigation by district collectors found that there were double votes. Double votes were found in Kottayam, Idukki, Palakkad and Kozhikode.

In Kottayam, double votes have been observed in Vaikom and Idukki. Palakkad and Kozhikode are 70 percent correct in their complaints. Tikaram Meena said yesterday that Kasargod also has deceitful votes. Booth head list will be prepared to check double votes. He also clarified that if there are names in two places, one will be omitted.