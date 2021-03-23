Commodity Market: Gold prices fall for second day in a row

The price of gold has slipped down in Indian markets for the second day in a row. On the Multi Commodity Exchange (MCX), the gold futures slipped down by 0.24% to Rs.44,795 per 10 gram. Silver futures dipped 0.5% to Rs. 66,013 per kg. In the previous session, gold had inched 0.18% lower while silver fell 1.6%. Gold had hit a hit a record high of Rs. 56,200 in August last year.

In the Kerala market, the price of precious metal has inched lower by Rs. 120 and reached at Rs. 33,520 per 8 gram. One gram gold is priced at Rs. 4190 down by Rs.15. On Monday gold was at Rs. 33,640 per 8 gram.

In the international market spot gold fell 0.3% to US dollar 1,733.69 per ounce. Among other precious metals, silver fell 0.6% to US dollar 25.61 and platinum was down 0.3% at US dollar 1,179.59.