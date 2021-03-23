‘Congress’s approach is dangerous for the state’: BJP president JP Nadda

Bharatiya Janata Party (BJP) President J P Nadda accused that the approach of Congress party is dangerous for Assam. The BJP leader said this while releasing the party’s manifesto for the upcoming Assam elections.

“Congress claim that they will not allow its implementation in the state if voted to power, may be either due to their ignorance or they are trying to fool the people of the state,” said Nadda. “I do not want to comment on the Congress thinking but their approach is not only problematic but also dangerous for the state”, he added.

The BJP in its manifesto made “ten commitments” for an ‘Atmanirbhar Assam’. The manifesto also promises to provide three lakh jobs to the youth, financial support to prayer halls in the state by providing grants in aid up to Rs 2.5 lakh each.