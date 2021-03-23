Facebook has removed around 130 crore fake accounts last year

New York: Between October and December last year, 130 crore fake accounts were deleted, according to social media site Facebook. It also removed 1.2 million contents that spread false reports about Covid and the vaccine. The company says it has more than 35,000 people working to verify the information on Facebook. Facebook currently has 270 crore users.

False claims and conspiracies about the coronavirus vaccines have proliferated on social media platforms including Facebook and Twitter during the pandemic. “Over the past three years, we’ve removed over 100 networks of coordinated inauthentic behavior (CIB) from our platform and keep the public informed about our efforts through our monthly CIB reports,” the company said in a blogpost. “We’ve built teams and systems to detect and enforce against inauthentic behavior tactics behind a lot of clickbait,” Facebook said. “We also use artificial intelligence to help us detect fraud and enforce our policies against inauthentic spam accounts.”