First trans-led commercial tailor shop opens in Pakistan’s Karachi

Trans people are one of the most marginalized people in the world. They often face many obstacles and discrimination in their journey to the forefront. However, there are many who succeed in overcoming them all. One such success story is that of a group of transgender women from Karachi, Pakistan. Karachi’s first trans-led tailor shop was inaugurated on Sunday.

According to media reports from Pakistan, the project is being spearheaded by the Trans Pride Society, an NGO. The organization is headed by Nisha Rao. Pictures of the inauguration have also been shared on the organization’s Instagram. “Trans Pride Stitch Shop is the first commercial tailor shop in Karachi solely run by members of the transgender community… A big congratulations to our tailors and members of the Trans Pride Society on this new venture! We wish you lots of success in your new journey. Trans Pride Society looks forward to welcoming you to the Trans Pride Tailor Shop located at UG Shop No 67,70, Jinnah Complex Apartment & Shopping Mall, M.A Jinnah Road, Saddar, Karachi, Pakistan (sic),” read the caption.