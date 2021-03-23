Gulf country updates RT-PCR test requirement for visitors from 13 countries

A gulf country has updated the entry rules. Qatar has updated the entry rules. The national air carrier in Qatar, Qatar Airways has updated their RT-PCR test requirement.

As per the new announcement, passengers from 13 countries need not present a negative test report before boarding with effect from March 16. At present, all passenger must produce a negative RT-PCR test report before departing.

“Please be informed that with immediate effect Qatar Airways will no longer require passengers to present a negative RT-PCR test report when departing from the following 13 countries where this requirement was implemented previously. Any government regulation imposed or required by the destination or transit country will continue to apply,” a statement issued by Qatar Airways said.

The countries exempted from test before departing are:

-Armenia

-Bangladesh

-Brazil

-India

-Iran

-Iraq

-Nepal

-Nigeria

-Pakistan

-Philippines

– Russia

– Sri Lanka

– Tanzania