How to pronounce Elon Musk? Desi teacher has a different way to spell the word. Watch the viral video

Some names bear a resemblance to a name we are familiar with, and it is a little bit confusing for some. Elon Musk, the CEO of SpaceX and Tesla, the co-founder of The Boring Company, and one of the richest men in the world. A video associated with his name has gone viral on social media. The video was posted on Mrs. Rajeshwari’s Instagram account.

The popular video style that gives an Indian twist to English words has been tested. You can see English ELON MUSK written on a blackboard. The young woman, who looks like a teacher with a stick, reads each letter of the name with a cane and then reads, not Elon Musk, but Musk Melon. Musk Melon is the first word that comes to mind when you see Musk as Donald Trump is suddenly called Donald Duck. The video is gaining popularity despite being deliberately misinterpreted.