Jaguar launched its electric SUV ‘ Jaguar I-Pace’ in India: Know the features and price

Jaguar Land Rover has launched its electric SUV in India. The Jaguar I-Pace was launched on Tuesday. Jaguar I-Pace is the second luxury electric SUV in the country. Earlier Mercedes-Benz has launched its electric SUV Mercedes-Benz EQC. The electric SUV is priced at Rs.1.06 crore, going up to Rs.1.12 crore (ex showroom).

Jaguar i-Pace SUV is powered with a 90kWh lithium-ion battery pack onboard that takes 45 minutes to recharge up to 80% through a 100kW fast charging unit. A smaller 7kWh AC wall box charger may take up to 10 hours to charge the battery fully. The I-Pace will be able to cover nearly 480 kms on a single charge. It gets two electric motors, churning out 395 bhp of power and 696 Nm of peak torque. the EV also gets an AWD (all-wheel drive) system. The electric SUV is capable of accelerating from 0-100 kmph in 4.8 seconds.

The I-Pace comes with six airbags, ABS, ESC, emergency brake assist, front and rear parking sensors, and a 360-degree camera.

The SUV comes with a 10-inch touchscreen infotainment system with Android Auto and Apple CarPlay connectivity. A 16-speaker 380 watt Meridian 3D surround audio system, wireless charging, a PM 2.5 air filter, panoramic sunroof, 8-way adjustable semi-powered Luxtech Sport Seat, interactive driver display, 3D solar camera, driver condition monitor, a head-up display and adaptive cruise control