Stock Market: Sensex, Nifty ends higher

The domestic benchmark indices had ended higher in the Indian share market. BSE Sensex ended 280 points or 0.56% higher at 50,051. NSE Nifty settled 78 points or 0.53% higher at 14,815. 8 of 11 sector gauges compiled by the National Stock Exchange ended higher.

The top gainers in the market were Adani Ports, Shree Cements, UltraTech Cement, Divi’s Labs, HDFC Bank, IndusInd Bank, ICICI Bank, Titan, Axis Bank, State Bank of India, Tata Motors, Maruti Suzuki, Eicher Motors and Reliance Industries. The top losers in the market were Hindalco, ONGC, Power Grid, GAIL, NTPC, ITC, Mahindra & Mahindra, NTPC, Sun Pharma, HDFC, Hero MotoCorp and JSW Steel.