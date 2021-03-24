Dubai artist sells world’s largest canvas painting for $62 million

Dubai artist sells the world’s largest canvas painting. Can you guess how many dollars fetched by the painting? This is the second most expensive painting sold at auction by a living artist for over Rs 450 crore. The painting on the largest canvas holds the Guinness World Record. The painting was created by British artist Sacha Jafri under the title ‘The Journey of Humanity’. The painting went to auction in Dubai.

He spent more than seven months at the Atlantis Hotel in Dubai during the Covid crisis to paint the picture. The painting was bought by Andre Abdon, a French national living in Dubai who owns a cryptocurrency business. Sacha Jafri aims to raise $ 30 million for charitable causes. The canvas is spread over 1,800 square meters. Children’s works from more than 140 countries have been incorporated into the painting.