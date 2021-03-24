“Dubai deputy ruler passes away” ; Emirate announced 10 days of mourning

UAE; Sheikh Hamdan bin Rashid Al Maktoum, the finance minister of the United Arab Emirates and the deputy ruler of the emirate of Dubai, has passed away, Dubai’s ruler announced on Twitter on Wednesday. Sheikh Hamdan, aged 75, was the brother of the present ruler of Dubai Sheikh Mohammed bin Rashid al-Maktoum. Finance minister since 1971, he had been sick for some months and had an operation abroad in October.

“Funeral prayers will be restricted to family members due to the (COVID) pandemic,” Dubai Media Office tweeted. Dubai declared 10 days of mourning with flags to be flown at half-mast as of Wednesday and closure of government establishments in the emirate for three days as of Thursday.

In 2008, Dubai’s leader established the series of succession in the emirate by delegating his son Hamdan, 38, as crown prince. His other son Sheikh Maktoum is also a deputy ruler of Dubai. The emirate, part of the UAE league, is the Middle East’s business, trade, and tourism center.