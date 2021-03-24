“He has a beautiful wife, but he doesn’t deserve”; Abhishek Bachchan gives a witty reply

Aishwarya Rai Bachchan and Abhishek Bachchan are the favorite couples in Bollywood. Both share their family pictures and videos with fans on social media. Abhishek recently shared the highlights of the upcoming film The Big Bull on social media. Now the actor gives a witty reply to a troll. The tweet read, “You are good for nothing buddy…..the only thing which I am jealous of you is that you’ve got a very beautiful wife….and from that too that you don’t even deserve her.”

However, Abhishek, the classy demeanor wrote back a witty reply saying, “Ok. Thank you for your opinion. Just curious.. who are you referring to because you’ve tagged a whole load of people? I know Ileana & Niki aren’t married that leaves the rest of us (Ajay, Kookie, Sohum) soooo…P.S- will get back to you about @DisneyplusHSVIP‘s marital status.” The tweet by the troll has now been deleted. Abhishek’s response was hailed by fans as “great”.