Heading to be given: Central Industrial Security Force seized foreign currency worth 1.03 crore

The Central Industrial Security Force (CISF) personnel seized foreign currency worth Ra 1.03 crore from a passenger at Rajiv Gandhi International Airport in Hyderabad on Wednesday . The CISF personnel intercepted a passenger after getting suspicious about his activities. Upon checking his luggage, foreign currency of various countries were found concealed inside the sweet boxes kept inside the bag.

The accused has been identified as Mohammed Mustafa, a resident of Hyderabad. He was supposed to travel to Dubai by IndiGo Airlines flight. Mohammed Mustafa could not produce any valid document for carrying such an amount of foreign currency.