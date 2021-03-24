Kerala Assembly Polls 2021: ‘Who will rule Kerala?’: Times Now -C Voter releases its pre-poll survey results

The Times Now -C Voter has released its latest pre-poll survey results. The Times Now -C Voter has predicted that the ruling Left Democratic Front (LDF) led by CPM will remain in power in Kerala. The survey predicted that the LDF will gat 77 seats in the state. LDF will lose around 14 seats when compared to its current situation. In 2016, LDF has secured 91 seats.

United Democratic Front (UDF) led by Congress may win 62 seats. BJP will win only one seat. At present BJP has only one seat in the state assembly. Range wise, the LDF may win between 71 and 83 seats, with the UDF claiming between 56 and 68.

The LDF is projected to get 42.4% vote share. It is less than it did in 2016 (43.5%). UDF will get 38.6% of vote share. BJP is projected get 16.4% of the total votes. Others parties may win just a single seat and no more than 2.6% of votes.

The Assembly elections in Kerala are scheduled to be held in a single phase from April 6, 2021. The votes will counted on May 2.