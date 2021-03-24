“Kerala Assembly Polls” ; Union Home Minister Amit Shah campaigns in Ernakulam

Ernakulam; Hundreds of Bharatiya Janata Party (BJP) workers assembled at Tripunithura in Ernakulam to meet the party leader and Union Home Minister Amit Shah while his cyclonic campaign for the Assembly election in Kerala on Wednesday.

Amit Shah traveled in a specially designed wheel from Kizhakkekotta junction to Poornathrayesha temple premises as part of the roadshow and addressed the voters and workers who assembled in large numbers. Groups of women party workers too followed the roadshow.

K.S. Radhakrishnan, the BJP contestant in Thripunithura, party district president S. Jayakrishnan and party general secretary George Kurian escorted Mr. Shah. The minister, who landed in Kochi on Tuesday night, went to Kanjirapally by helicopter after the roadshow.