No festivals should be celebrated: stop mass gathering

Many of the public celebrations and gatherings for upcoming festivals, including Holi, have been prohibited in Delhi and Mumbai amid a resumed surge in Covid-19 cases across the country. The Uttar Pradesh government has issued a set of guidelines asking senior citizens and weak groups to stay away from celebrations and said no processions or gatherings will be allowed without earlier administrative permission.

Ministry of Home Affairs(MHA) has issued a set of guidelines for the effective control of Covid-19. The guidelines, which will be effective from April 1, have asked states and Union Territories to enforce the ‘test-track-treat’ order and set containment measures. The governments should take all necessary measures to promote Covid- appropriate behaviour in workplaces and in public, especially in crowded places. The suspension of international flights has been extended till April 30. However, international scheduled flights may be allowed on selected routes by the responsible authority on a case-to-case base.

From April 1, the government has decided that everybody above 45 years of age will be eligible for vaccination. Union Minister Prakash Javadekar’s announcement on Tuesday said, “We request that all eligible should immediately register and get vaccinated.”

Until now, only people above 60 years of age and those in the age group of 45-60 who have co-morbidities were suitable for vaccination. The comorbidities are suffering from serious cardiovascular ailments, diabetes, hypertension, cancer, AIDS and persons with disabilities. According to the Centre’s estimate, around 27 crore people belong in these categories.