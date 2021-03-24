‘Perverted depraved monkeys’: TMC leader Mahua Moitra’s reply to BJP leader Dilip Ghosh

Trinamool Congress MP Mahua Moitra has called BJP leaders as ‘perverted depraved monkeys’. The TMC leader said this as a reply to West BJP chief Dilip Ghosh’s remark on West Bengal Chief Minister Mamata Banerjee. Earlier Ghosh has said that Mamata Banerjee should wear Bermuda shorts to display her injured leg.

“….she is wearing saree with one leg covered but kept another kept open for viewing. Haven’t seen anyone draping a saree in such a way. If she has to display her leg for viewing, she can very well wear Bermuda shorts. That will help to have a better view,” said Dilip Ghosh while addressing an election meeting in Purulia.

@BJP WB Pres asks in public meeting why Mamatadi is wearing a saree, she should be wearing “Bermuda” shorts to display her leg better And these perverted depraved monkeys think they are going to win Bengal? — Mahua Moitra (@MahuaMoitra) March 24, 2021

