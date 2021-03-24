Shooting for Mohanlal’s ‘Barroz’ began: Amitabh Bachchan wished him the very best

Shooting for Malayalam’s Superstar Mohanlal’s debut directorial venture ‘Barroz: Guardian of D’Gama’s Treasure’ began with a Puja at Navodaya Studio, Kakkanad today on March 24. This big-budget 3D project will be shot at locations including Goa and Portugal.

The film is written by director Jijo Punnoose based on his novel of the same name. Jijo Punnoose is best known for his 1984 Malayalam 3 D film, “My Dear Kuttichathan.” KU Mohanan is the cinematographer of the movie. Antony Perumbavoor of Aashirvad Cinemas is producing the film. 13-year-old child prodigy Lydian Nadhaswaram from Chennai is scoring music for the film.

Mohanlal had earlier revealed that Barroz is set against the backdrop of the maritime history of Portugal, Spain, Africa, and India. The story is centered on Barroz (Mohanlal), who was entrusted by Vasco Da Gama to be the guardian of his treasure. Barroz (Mohanlal) has been protecting D’ Gama’s treasure for 400 years and has been entrusted to hand over the treasure to a true descendant of D’ Gama. One day, a kid comes in search of Barroz, claiming to be a descendant of D’ Gama.

Prithviraj plays a prominent role in the movie. The film will also star popular Spanish actors Paz Vega and Rafael Amargo.

Many celebrities from the Malayalam film industry including actors Mammootty, Prithviraj, Dileep, filmmakers Priyadarshan, Sathyan Anthikkad, Sibi Malayil took part in the event held today.

Amitabh Bachchan wished Mohan Lal the very best on Twitter.

T 3851 -Wishing the great Mohanlal the very best for his 1st directorial venture 'BARROZ' .. success , prosperity and greater glory .. ?????? — Amitabh Bachchan (@SrBachchan) March 23, 2021

Mohanlal also expressed his gratitude to Amitabh Bachchan.