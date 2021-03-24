Union Minister Anurag Thakur said ‘GST collection top Rs 1 lakh for the 5th consecutive month’

New Delhi: Union Minister Anurag Thakur has said that GST collection has reached around Rs 1 lakh crore for the fifth consecutive month. He said this has been evident since October last year. Thakur said during the question and answer session in the Rajya Sabha that the GST arrival shows that the country is on the path of growth. It is clear that the policies adopted by the Central Government to increase financial transactions are very effective. Overcoming Covid, GST had a good income in many places. He said GST revenue for the five-month period was higher than the previous period.

“GST collection has increased. If you see e-way bill data, numbers… activities have increased,” the minister said. “GST collection has witnessed above Rs 1 lakh crore for a stretch of five months since October 2020… The GST collection during the period has been higher than the collection in the same period last year,” he said. “When COVID-19 pandemic erupted… -24.4 growth rate was recorded in April- June… Modi government has initiated several good steps with a positive result and 0.4 percent growth was in the third quarter,” Thakur said.