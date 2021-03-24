Vivo lowers V20 smartphone price; Now from Rs 22,990

In India, the price for Vivo V20 has been cut by Rs. 2,000. The phone is now available for Rs. 22,990 on Flipkart and Amazon. It is to be noted that the price of the Vivo V20 (2021), which is an upgrade to the Vivo V20, remains the same. The Vivo V20 came to the Indian market in October last year, and this is the phone that is getting the price reduction now. The company later renewed the smartphone with Qualcomm Snapdragon 730G in December, but both the phones have the same design and a 44-megapixel front camera.

Vivo V20 was started at a price of Rs. 24,990 for the 8GB RAM + 128GB storage variant. There is an 8GB RAM + 256GB storage option that launched at a price of Rs. 27,990. Now, the Vivo V20 128GB storage alternative is available via Amazon for Rs. 22,898 in Midnight Jazz and Sunset Melody colour choices. It is also listed on Flipkart for Rs. 22,990, but was out of stock. The Vivo V20 256GB storage variant is available for Rs. 25,490 on Amazon. This is an adequate price cut of around Rs. 2,000 for both the storage variants.

Specifications of Vivo V20:

The dual-SIM (Nano) Vivo V20 runs on Android 11 with Funtouch OS 11, and comes with a 6.44-inch full-HD+ (1,080×2,400 pixels) display with a 20:9 aspect ratio. In contrast to the Vivo V20 2021, which is powered by a Qualcomm Snapdragon 730G SoC, the older variant features an octa-core Qualcomm Snapdragon 720G SoC. The SoC is having 8GB of RAM and up to 256GB of onboard storage that can be expanded via a microSD card (up to 1TB).

The camera features of Vivo V20 is same triple rear camera setup as the 2021 model, which has a 64-megapixel primary sensor, an 8-megapixel secondary super-wide-angle sensor, and a 2-megapixel monochrome sensor. The front camera is a 44-megapixel selfie camera sensor that comes with an autofocus lens for selfies and video calling.

The Vivo V20 connectivity benefits include 4G LTE, Wi-Fi, Bluetooth 5.1, GPS/ A-GPS, and a USB Type-C port. There is also an in-display fingerprint sensor. The phone also packs a 4,000mAh battery along with 33W fast charging. The phone measures 161.30×74.20×7.38mm and weighs 171 grams.