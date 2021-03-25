“Asia’s largest Tulip Garden” ; Kashmir marks the beginning of new tourism season

Asia’s largest Tulip Garden in Srinagar, Jammu & Kashmir, is scheduled to be opened for the general public and tourists from March 25, 2021.

Indira Gandhi Memorial Tulip Garden; Tulip Garden is a spectrum of colors that features lakhs of tulips. Flowers have blossomed in the lap of Zabarwan Hills along the banks of Dal Lake in Srinagar city. Around 15 lakh flowers of more than 64 varieties are in full bloom nowadays in the garden. The garden was previously known as Model Floriculture Center. It is the largest tulip garden in Asia spread over an area of 74 acres. It is situated on the foothills of Zabarwan Range in Dal Lake of Srinagar. Zabarwan Range is a 32 km long sub-mountain range between Pir Panjal and the Great Himalayan Range located in the central part of Kashmir Valley. It borders the central part of Kashmir Valley to the east.

Tulip garden was inaugurated in 2007 to boost floriculture and tourism in Kashmir Valley. It is built on a sloping ground in terraced fashion comprising of seven terraces. Many other species of flowers like daffodils, hyacinths, and ranunculus have also been added to the garden.

Tulip Festival is an annual celebration that showcases the range of flowers in tulip gardens as a part of tourism efforts by the State Government. The Festival is organized at the onset of the spring season in the Kashmir valley. Tulips are a genus of spring-blooming perennial herbaceous bulbiferous geophytes. Tulips are generally large, showy, and brightly colored. They have a different colored blotch at the base of their tepals internally. The flower is a member of the lily family called Liliaceae.