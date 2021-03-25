Coronavirus cases count reaches up to 50,000 after 5 months

The daily count of coronavirus cases in India crossed 50,000 after 5 months (since November 6). On Wednesday, 53,476 new viruses were discovered, of which Maharashtra recorded 31,855, a new peak for the state. Mumbai and Pune have both set new records for daily cases. Punjab, the second-highest state with covid cases, recorded 2,613 new viruses. Active cases rise by more than 26,000 in a day, the highest record since the break of the virus. A total of 3.95 lakh active cases are in the country and 251 deaths reported on Thursday.

A new double mutant variant of coronavirus has been identified in India, according to the Ministry of Health. A total of 206 cases of the double mutant variant (E484Q + L452R) have been identified in Maharashtra, the data show. The Centre said there is no immediate link of the new variant detected with the ongoing wave in the state.

While Gujarat, Pune, Delhi and Haryana have banned public celebrations of Holi, Mumbai has placed constraints on the festival. The Uttar Pradesh government has issued a set of guidelines asking senior citizens and vulnerable groups to stay away from celebrations and said no processions or gatherings will be allowed without prior administrative permission.