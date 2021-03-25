Department of Health reduces PCR test price

The Department of Health in Abu Dhabi has reduced the price of RT-PCR tests. The price has been reduced to 65 UAE dirhams. At present there price is 85 UAE dirhams.

“The cost of Covid-19 (PCR) test is revised to be Dh65 for a single run, including collection and testing of the sample,” the DoH said.

The rate revision followed directives that required some unvaccinated employees to get screened every 14 days. The rule is implemented in five sectors, including hotels and restaurants, transportation, and health, social and personal activities, such as laundries, beauty salons, and hairdressers.