JEE MAIN 2021 result announced: Kavya Chopra scored 100 percentile

Kavya Chopra became the first female to top the Joint Entrance Examination (JEE) Main, results of which were released on Wednesday night. She scored a whole 300 in the exam held in the March session. Though, she had scored 99.978 in the February session decided to reappear as she set a “touchstone for herself of scoring not less than 99.98 percentile”.

A student of DPS Vasant Kunj in Delhi said that Chopra’s academic life has been full of achievements. She scored 97.6 per cent in CBSE class 10 exams.

Kavya’s mother Shikha Chopra told Indianexpress.com that “Kavya was good at maths and loves computers. “If she clears JEE Advanced, she might opt for computer science engineering from IIT-Bombay.”

She is an active participant in maths and science olympiads and had qualified in the Regional Maths Olympiad (RMP) in class 9 and 11 and has also cracked IOQP, IOQC IOQM – some of the few prominent olympiads.

In the February attempt, she concentrated on physics and chemistry but couldn’t score high. So, in the March attempt, she devoted extra time to chemistry. The Delhi girl gave 7-8 hours to the engineering entrance exam.

Kavya’s father is a computer science engineer and her mother is a maths teacher. Her younger brother has been promoted to class 9.

Almost 6.19 lakh students registered for the JEE Main, of which 13 students scored 100 percentile. In the February session, nine students got 100 percentile. NTA will release the All India Rank (AIR) after the May exam.