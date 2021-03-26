11 dead in fire at hospital treating Covid-19 patients

In a tragic incident, at least 11 patients being treated for Covid-19 died in a fire that engulfed in a hospital. The fire broke out at the Sunrise Hospital located inside Dreams Mall in Bhandup in Mumbai. The fire brigade has evacuated 70 others.

Maharashtra: Fire breaks out at a hospital in Mumbai's Bhandup; rescue operation on "Cause of fire is yet to be ascertained. I've seen a hospital at mall for the first time. Action to be taken. 70 patients including COVID infected shifted to another hospital," says Mumbai Mayor pic.twitter.com/sq1K29PVhe — ANI (@ANI) March 25, 2021

“Cause of fire is yet to be ascertained. I’ve seen a hospital at mall for the first time. Action to be taken. 70 patients including COVID infected shifted to another hospital,” said Mumbai mayor. The BMC has ordered a probe in the Bhandup fire incident.

Prime Minister Narendra Modi has expressed grief over the loss of lives due to a fire at a hospital in Mumbai.

Maharashtra Governor Bhagat Singh Koshyari has expressed grief on the loss of lives in the fire incident.