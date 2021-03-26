DH Latest NewsLatest NewsIndia

11 dead in fire at hospital treating Covid-19 patients

Mar 26, 2021, 07:28 pm IST

In a tragic incident, at least 11 patients being treated for Covid-19 died in a fire that engulfed in a  hospital.  The fire broke out at the  Sunrise Hospital located inside Dreams Mall  in Bhandup in Mumbai. The fire brigade has evacuated 70 others.

“Cause of fire is yet to be ascertained. I’ve seen a hospital at mall for the first time. Action to be taken. 70 patients including COVID infected shifted to another hospital,” said Mumbai mayor. The BMC has ordered a probe in the Bhandup fire incident.

Prime Minister Narendra Modi has expressed grief over the loss of lives due to a fire at a hospital in Mumbai.
Maharashtra Governor Bhagat Singh Koshyari has expressed grief on the loss of lives in the fire incident.

Tags
Mar 26, 2021, 07:28 pm IST

Post Your Comments

Back to top button