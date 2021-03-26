‘BJP government will pass legislation banning “Love Jihad” and “Land Jihad”: Amit Shah

Union Home Minister Amit Shah has said that if BJP is voted to power in Assam again then the government will pass legislation banning “Love Jihad” and “Land Jihad”. The BJP leader said this while addressing a huge rally at the Kamrup district in Assam.

“Badruddin Ajmal is doing ‘land jihad’. I give you a guarantee that after 5 years you will not find anyone indulging in ‘land jihad’ in Assam. The BJP’s resolution letter contains a lot of things, but the most important thing the government can do is pass legislation banning “Love Jihad” and “Land Jihad”, said Amit Shah.

“Congress can try as much as it wants, we won’t let Badruddin Ajmal become an identity of Assam. If Badruddin Ajmal govt is formed here, will it be able to stop infiltrators? Only the BJP govt can stop the infiltrators. PM Modi speaks of developing Assam with the help of double engine govt & Congress brings Kalapahad (Mughal General of Karrani Dynasty) to facilitate double infiltration”, added Shah.

Rahul Gandhi who comes to Assam as a tourist, says Badruddin Ajmal is an identity of Assam. But Sankardev, Madhavdev & Lachit Borphukan are Assam's identities. Congress can try as much as it wants, we won't let Badruddin Ajmal become identity of Assam: HM & BJP leader Amit Shah — ANI (@ANI) March 26, 2021

The assembly elections for the 126 constituencies in Assam will take place in three phases on March 27, April 1 and April 6.