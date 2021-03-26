Kerala CM Pinarayi Vijayan is ‘driving a car without fuel’ ; Rahul Gandhi

Palakkad; Congress leader Rahul Gandhi stirred up the feelings of the United Democratic Front (UDF) supporters in the district by carrying out a roadshow from Palakkad to Thrithala on Friday.

Addressing followers, Rahul Gandhi shook hands with them and took photos and selfies at various spots along the journey. Speaking at the crowds, he stated that Chief Minister Pinarayi Vijayan was striving to drive a car without fuel. “With no funds to fill fuel, the State’s economy has gone down. The Left Democratic Front (LDF) government is trying to drive the car with an empty tank instead of trying to salvage the State’s economy,” he said.

Rahul Gandhi reached upon the people to arrive ahead to delay the LDF’s try to force the State into more debts. He said the UDF, if reinstated to power, would discover financial reserves to support the indigent get 6,000 rupees a month, continuing that the resources would be detected by giving a fresh blow to the industrial and agricultural sector. “Youngsters will never have to roll on the ground for employment in front of the Secretariat,” he said.

The Congress leader said that the LDF would not be capable of finding a solution to the dilemmas confronted by the State. Radiating trust that the UDF would retort to government, with more than 55 percent of its candidates in their youthful years, Mr. Gandhi urged the people never to allow any power to divide Kerala. The Congress leader arrived in Palakkad by helicopter from Coimbatore. District Congress Committee president V.K. Sreekandan, UDF candidates Shafi Parambil (Palakkad), Sumesh Achuthan (Chittur), and S.K. Ananthakrishnan (Malampuzha) followed him in an open car throughout the roadshow.

Huge mobs had assembled on both sides of the road even as people pushed to shake hands with Mr. Gandhi.Receptions for the leader were arranged at Parali, Pathiripala, Ottappalam, Vaniyamkulam, Kulappulli, Vadanakurissi, Ongallur and Pattambi. At Ottapalam, UDF candidate P. Sarin joined the roadshow.