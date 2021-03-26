KFC gears up to ‘double’ women employee headcount for customers with ‘special needs’.

New Delhi: The US-based fast-food chain KFC, intends to expand the representation of women in its stores in India. KFC has announced it will increase the number of female employees by double in Indian outlets within the next three to four years, Sameer Menon, Managing Director, KFC India, said.

KFC has two outlets in India where every employee is a woman. The first women’s KFC restaurant was started in Darjeeling, West Bengal. The second is in Hyderabad. It is the 25,000th KFC restaurant in the world. KFC targets to enhance the overall ratio of female employees to 40 percent by 2024. The number of women employees will be increased as per KFC’s women empowerment project ‘KFC Capacity’.

The proportion of women to men has increased from seven to eight percent before Covid, to 30 percent today. KFC restaurants over the country have about 2,500 female employees. Over the next three to four years, the number of female employees in these restaurants will develop to 5,000 or more. Sameer Menon continued that more women’s representation in the workplace will be supported.

Read more; Why Prime Minister Narendra Modi’s Bangladesh visit matters???

The company also intends to increase its ‘Special KFC’ brand by 2024 to accommodate people with hearing and speech impairments. Under the KFC Capacity Plan, 70 special KFC brands will be started within three years. There are currently 30 of them. He said more than 480 KFC restaurants are working in more than 130 cities over the country.