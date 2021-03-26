Why Prime Minister Narendra Modi’s Bangladesh visit matters???

Prime Minister Narendra Modi will be on a two-day visit to Bangladesh beginning March 26 and 27. This will be his primary abroad visit in over a year following the first lockdown constraints were inflicted as COVID-19 knocked India. “The visit of the Prime Minister to Bangladesh will be the first visit to a foreign country since the outbreak of the Covid pandemic. This highlights the priority India attaches to Bangladesh,” a PMO statement said.

The PM is visiting Bangladesh to consider three significant events, Mujib Borsho, the birth anniversary of Sheikh Mujibur Rahman, 50 years of the endowment of diplomatic relations between India and Bangladesh, and 50 years of Bangladesh’s war of liberation. This will be his initial visit to Bangladesh after 2015.

While the two-day visit, PM Modi will hopefully sign agreements in areas such as health, railways, border infrastructure development, and start-ups. PM Modi, aside from enduring bilateral discussions with Prime Minister Sheikh Hasina, will call on Bangladesh President Md Abdul Hamid. He is also programmed to visit the mausoleum of ‘Banglabandhu’ Sheikh Mujibur Rahman at Tungipara, Gopalganj.”This visit will be of very special significance and will serve to highlight the celebration of our uniqueness and specialties, which reinforce our comprehensive strategic partnership with Bangladesh,” Foreign Secretary Harsh Vardhan Shringla said.

Read more; “Now transgender persons can join the National Cadet Corps” ; High Court

Shringla said both parties will sign a series of contracts, comprising many fields of collaboration. Disaster management, trade, and oceanography will be provided special focus, he stated, combining distinct fields of participation such as culture and preservation of the spirit of 1971 will also be examined. During the visit, the Prime Minister will chaperon the National Day program of Bangladesh on March 26, as a guest of honor. Foreign Minister of Bangladesh Dr. AK Abdul Momen will also call on PM Modi.