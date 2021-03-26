“The alliance of DMK and Congress is an alliance of 3G and 4G”: JP Nadda

Bharatiya Janata Party (BJP) President Jagat Prakash Nadda has said that the alliance of DMK and Congress is an alliance of 3G and 4G. The BJP president said this while addressing an election rally in Tikakudi assembly of Tamil Nadu .

“From Jammu and Kashmir to Kerala, from Gujarat to the North-east, all parties are dynasty parties, except one and that is the BJP. BJP is the only party that works on the line of development, so we have to see to it that we reject the dynasty parties and choose BJP for democracy to flourish in the real sense”, said Nadda.

“The alliance of DMK and Congress is an alliance of 3G and 4G-The corruption of the Stalin family from three generations and then, the Congress -Gandhi from four generations”, added Nadda.

“If you want to do away with this 2G and 3G scam, you have to make sure that the BJP comes to power. DMK stands for D for Dynasty, M for Money and K for Katra panchayat.it is a party that has always ignored the local issues and the local sentiments,” he added.