DH Latest NewsLatest NewsGulf

UAE makes PCR tests compulsory for private sector staff

Mar 26, 2021, 06:20 pm IST
Lab technician holding swab collection kit,Coronavirus COVID-19 specimen collecting equipment,DNA nasal and oral swabbing for PCR polymerase chain reaction laboratory testing procedure and shipping

PCR tests are made mandatory for all employees working in the private sector in UAE. Emergency, Crisis & Disasters Committee in Abu Dhabi has announced this decision.

As per the new announcement, all private sector employees  working in vital sectors and service industries in Abu Dhabi will need to undergo compulsory PCR Covid tests every two weeks. The tests will be conducted for free.

Also Read: Gulf country imposes night curfew from March 28 

Weekly PCR tests are already mandatory for unvaccinated government sector staff in the Capital. Earlier,  Sharjah and Ajman had  made  compulsory periodic Covid PCR tests for some workers.

 

Tags
Mar 26, 2021, 06:20 pm IST

Post Your Comments

Back to top button