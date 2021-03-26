UAE makes PCR tests compulsory for private sector staff

PCR tests are made mandatory for all employees working in the private sector in UAE. Emergency, Crisis & Disasters Committee in Abu Dhabi has announced this decision.

As per the new announcement, all private sector employees working in vital sectors and service industries in Abu Dhabi will need to undergo compulsory PCR Covid tests every two weeks. The tests will be conducted for free.

Weekly PCR tests are already mandatory for unvaccinated government sector staff in the Capital. Earlier, Sharjah and Ajman had made compulsory periodic Covid PCR tests for some workers.