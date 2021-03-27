Massive fire broke out at a warehouse in Oman

A massive fire had broke out at a warehouse in the in the Industrial Area in the Governorate of Muscat in Oman. The firefighting teams of the Civil Defense has extinguished the fire. No casualty and injuries were reported.

“The firefighting teams of the Civil Defense and Ambulance Department in the Governorate of Muscat managed to extinguish a fire that broke out in a warehouse in the industrial zone in Al Jafnin, without recording any injuries”, said Public Authority of Civil Defence and Ambulance.