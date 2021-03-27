“Modi in dhaka,”proud moment inaugrating the bangabandhu -bapu museum”.

Prime Minister Narendra Modi and his Bangladeshi counterpart Sheikh Hasina jointly inaugurated the “Bangabandhu-Bapu Museum” at the Bangabandhu International Conference Centre . The museum has a digital exhibition on India’s Father of the Nation Mahatma Gandhi and Bangladesh”s Father of the Nation ”Bangabandhu” Sheikh Mujibur Rahman . He also expressed happiness that his first foreign tour after the onset of the Covid-19 pandemic will be to a friendly neighbouring country ,remembering the two exemplary personalities from our region, whose message and thought resonates globally ,the digital exhibition on bapu and bangabandhu was inaugurated.

The exhibition is mainly dedicated to the lives of Gandhi and ”Bangabandhu”. The exhibition was inaugurated at a time when Bangladesh is celebrating the golden jubilee of the country’s independence and the birth centenary of ‘Bangabandhu’ Sheikh Mujibur Rahman.

Bangabandhu Bhaban also known as Bangabandhu Memorial Museum or simply referred as Dhanmondi 32 was the personal residence of the founding father and President of Bangladesh. Sheikh Mujib was killed along with most of his family in the residence, and today it is a museum. It is located in Dhanmondi, Dhaka. On 15 August 1975, some disgruntled Army officers carried out the Assassination of Sheikh Mujibur Rahman. His wife Sheikh Fazilatunnesa Mujib, his sons Sheikh Kamal, Sheikh Jamal, Sheikh Russel were killed in the attack on their residence. On 12 June 1981, the house was handed over to the surviving family members of Sheikh Mujibur Rahman. Sheikh Hasina found Sheikh Mujib’s diaries in the building after the handover and these were later published on the form of memoirs.

The house has been transformed into the Bangabandhu Memorial Museum. Bangabandhu Memorial Trust was handed the house to turn into a museum . The museum was inaugurated on 14 August 1994 . The trust operates the museum.

The digital exhibition of bangabandhu -bapu museum marks the neighbouring countries involvement and friendship as giving importance to both the father of nation and mark the museum as a momento for both the countries.