“my experiment with silence” debut book by bollywood actor samir soni ,actor and now a writer .”

Samir Soni (born 29 September 1968) is an Indian film and television actor, director and former fashion model. Soni made his debut in the Hindi serial Samandar. In 1996, he appeared as Ashok Mathur in Doordarshan’s A Mouthful Of Sky. He made his film debut in China Gate (1998), which was followed by cameo appearances. In 2003, Soni appeared in the film Baghban and played lead roles in Basti and Kahan Ho Tum. In that same year, Soni also worked in the television series Jassi Jaissi Koi Nahin. In 2004, he worked in Saaksshi. Soni featured as one of the contestants in the reality television show Bigg Boss 4 in 2010.

Soni was playing the lead role in Ekta Kapoor’s Indian soap opera Parichay – Nayee Zindagi Kay Sapno Ka (2013), which earned him the Indian Telly Award for Best Actor, ITA Award for Best Actor – Drama (Popular) in 2012.In 2018, he debuted as a film director with My Birthday Song, starring Sanjay Suri in the lead role.

Through modeling, he met Rajlakshmi Khanvilkar. The two were married for six months before they divorced. He was in a relationship with Nafisa Joseph and got engaged to her. This engagement even made it to the Valentine’s Day issue of Society, a high-profile celebrity magazine. The engagement lasted two years before they broke up. On 24 January 2011, he married former actress Neelam Kothari. Together they have a daughter.

Bollywood actor samir soni (52 years ) is set to release his first book titled “my experiment with silence” on anxiety and self discovery. the book will also chronicle the samir soni’s early days in bollywood. the book is set to publish by om books international.