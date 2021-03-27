Sachin Tendulkar tests positive for Covid-19

Indian Cricket legend Sachin Tendulkar took to Twitter to reveal that he had tested positive for coronavirus. Sachin, who has ‘mild symptoms’, has quarantined himself at home and is following all necessary protocols as advised by the doctors. He added that all others at home have tested negative.

One of the greatest cricketers of all time, Tendulkar represented India from 1989-2013. The only cricketer to play 200 Tests, Tendulkar holds the record for most runs in One Day Internationals and Test formats. He has scored 15,921 runs in the Test formats and 18,426 runs in One Day Internationals. He represented India in 200 Test matches and 463 One Day Internationals matches.

The 47-year-old Sachin Tendulkar was recently seen in action during the Road Safety World Series T20 tournament in Raipur. He captained India Legends to take the title, beating Sri Lanka Legends in the final. The tournament, aimed at creating awareness about road safety also had former cricketers from England, South Africa, the West Indies, and Bangladesh.