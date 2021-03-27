Score card of Gate 2021 published

The Graduate Aptitude Test in Engineering (GATE) scorecard has been released. Candidates who have appeared for the aptitude test will be able to check their scores using the link available on the official website — gate.iitb.ac.in. For accessing the scorecard, candidates have to login with their credentials including enrollment numbers or email ids and passwords. The GATE scorecards will be available on the website till June 30. Still, candidates can also access the scorecards between July 1 and December 31 by paying an additional charge of Rs 500.

The Indian Institute of Technology Bombay (IIT Bombay) had released the result of the aptitude test on March 19. As per IIT Bombay data, the paper-wise percentage of qualified candidates varied from 8.42 per cent to 29.54 per cent. Of the total number of qualified candidates, 98,732 were male and 28,081 were female. The aptitude test held on February 6, 7, 13, 14 was conducted in online computer-based mode.

Accessing the scorecard:

Step 1: Visit the official website gate.iitb.ac.in

Step 2: Login to GATE online portal ‘GOAPS’ using enrollment number or email id and password

Step 3: Submit and access GATE scorecard

Step 4: Take a print out of GATE scorecard 2021 for further use

Calculating marks:

GATE 2021 question paper comprised of multiple-choice questions (MCQs), multiple select questions (MSQs) and numerical answer type questions (NATs). All the questions carried one or two marks in most of the papers and sections. However, only for the MCQs, negative marks were cut for marking wrong answers. For each incorrect answer to a one-mark question in MCQs, one-third marks will be deducted and for each incorrect answer to a two-marks question two-third marks will be reduced.

GATE score = Total marks secured for correct response – Negative marks for wrong response.