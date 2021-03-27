Security forces gunned down 1 terrorist , 2 jawans injured

Security forces had gunned down a militant in Jammu and kashmir. Two army jawans injured in the encounter. The encounter took place in Wangam area of Shopian district. As per reports, 2-3 terrorists may have been hiding in the area.

The security forces carried out a search operation in the area after getting specific inputs about the presence of militants in the area. The search operation turned into an encounter.

“ShopianEncounterUpdate: 1 unidentified terrorist killed. Operation going on. Further details shall follow. Encounter has started at Wangam area of Shopian. Police and security forces are on the job. Further details shall follow,”, tweeted Jammu and kashmir police.