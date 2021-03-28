Breaking headline,”part of gurugram flyover collapsed ,under construction,”

An under construction flyover on gurugram dwarka expressway near daulatabad collapsed. the police have cordoned off the accident site usually busy sohna road as excavators try to remove the huge concrete blocks. the portion of a 6km long flyover on which construction work is still going on collapsed in gurgaon.

Slab of elevated corridor Sohna road Gurugram collapsed. There have been 2 injuries and both have been admitted and under treatment. NHAI team, SDM and civil defence team are at site,” Haryana Deputy Chief Minister Dushyant Chautala tweeted , who also holds the Public Works Department charge.

It had been raining in Gurgaon for some days. A portion of one of the busiest roads in Gurgaon had also caved in after nearly two days of torrential rain .

it was a good news that not more than two injured as when collapsed more workers were not present at the site were construction was going on. the officials from national highway authority of india(NHAI) are trying to determine the reason .