Celebrate Holi amid the pandemic by sharing wishes and messages

Today is Holika Dahan. It is a day when we celebrated the victory of good over evil. Holika Dahan is also called Choti Holi. This year amid the Covid-19 pandemic, there are restrictions on public celebrations to check the spread of the deadly virus. It’s better to stay at home and play Holi with family and friends. The Holika Dahan muhurta or time this year is from 6:37 PM to 8:56 PM today. At the time of Holika Dahan, traditionally people gather around a bonfire. The bonfire is lit after the sun sets and sacred rituals are performed around it. People also sing folklores and share Holika Dahan legends.

Some wishes and messages for Holi:

“May the fire of Holika Dahan banish everything evil around us. Happy Holika Dahan!”

Let the Hilika Dahan fire purify our hearts and bring happiness. Happy Holi!”

“May the colours of Holi add sparkle to your life! Happy Holi”

“Wish you a very happy Gour Purnima, Dol Jatra and Holika Dahan”

”Best wishes to you and your family for Holika Dahan. Happy Holi”

”This Holi be filled with sweet moments and memories to cherish for long. Happy Holi my dear!”