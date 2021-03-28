Katrina Kaif’s fitness mantra is much easier than you thought it would be…

Katrina Kaif is an actress who focuses on acting as well as fitness. You’d think Katrina Kaif was harbouring fitness secrets comprising of difficult routines and high-pressure workout extremely tough for regular folk to follow. But the actress has recently shared her main secret of fitness. Katrina’s fitness mantra is “eat, sleep, train, repeat”.

She shared her wellness mantra on Instagram alongside a picture of herself taking a pause mid-sweat session. Several fans of the actress were inspired by her fitness motivation and lauded her in the comments. Her post received over 17 lakh likes and tens of thousands of comments in a short span of time. Katrina has been occupied with the shoot of her film, Phone Bhoot. Reports have it that she is all set to begin shooting with Salman Khan for Tiger 3 and recently when she underwent a change of look and shared a photo, it left fans excited.