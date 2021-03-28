‘Pinarayi Vijayan is scared and that is why he is making wild allegations’: JP Nadda

BJP national president JP Nadda accused that Kerala Chief Minister Pinarayi Vijayan is scared and that is why he is making allegations against the union government. Nadda said this while addressing an election rally in Chief Minister’s constituency Dharmadom in Kannur.

“Central agencies came to investigate the gold smuggling case after the CM wrote a letter to the Prime Minister. Since the probe has reached his office and some of his ministers, he is scared and making wild allegations. Agencies can’t probe the case according to his whims and fancies,” Nadda said.

“In West Bengal, they are allies and fighting together but in Kerala, they are sworn enemies. Both are ideologically bankrupt and wedded to opportunism,” he said.