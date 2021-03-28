Serum Institute CEO hopes to launch Covovax in India by September

New Delhi: Serum Institute collaboration with US company Novavax in India has started testing the Covovax. Adar Poonawalla, the chief executive officer of Serum Institute of India, on Saturday said that his company was hoping to launch another coronavirus vaccine, Covovax, by September this year. Among the viruses that have undergone genetic modification in Africa and Britain, Covovax is reported to be 89% effective. Currently, the most used vaccine in India is Covishield.

In a tweet, Poonawalla announced that the trials for the vaccine have started in India. “Covovax trials finally begin in India; the vaccine is made through a partnership with @Novavax and @SerumInstIndia. It has been tested against African and UK variants of #COVID19 and has overall efficacy of 89%. Hope to launch by September 2021!”