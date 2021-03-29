DH Latest NewsTamil NaduLatest News

4 killed, 60 injured in van-bus collision

Mar 29, 2021, 04:54 pm IST

At least 4 people including  two women  were killed and 60 others were injured in a head-on collision between a van carrying  mill workers and a government bus on Monday. The accident took place at Sevugampatti Pass on the Batlagundu-Dindigul highway in Madurai district in Tamil Nadu.  Eight people  who were seriously injured have been referred to the Madurai Rajaji Government Hospital.

The van was heading to a private mill with about 15 workers, collided with a TNSTC bus bound for Theni from Dindigul. The victims who were killed were identified as Suresh (van driver), Latha, Suguna and Kalidas.

 

