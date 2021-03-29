Bollywood actress tests positive for Covid-19

Another Bollywood celebrity has tested positive for coronavirus infection. Bollywood actress Fatima Sana Shaikh has tested positive for the coronavirus infection. Fatima Sana Shaikh confirmed this on her social media handle.

“I have tested positive for COVID-19 and currently following all the precautions and protocols and have been home quarantining myself. Thank you for all your wishes and concerns,” Fatima wrote on Instagram.

Earlier, Bollywood actors Vikrant Messy, Paresh Rawal, Kartik Aaryan, Ranbir Kapoor, and Rohit Saraf were tested positive for Covid-19. Also Amitabh Bachchan, Abhishek Bachchan, Arjun Kapoor, Malaika Arora, and some others were infected with the virus.

Fatima will be next seen in Karan Johar’s next production venture ‘Ajeeb Daastaans’. The film will stream on Netflix on April 16.