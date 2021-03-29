“CM Pinarayi Vijayan is a dictator like Kim Jong Un” ; BJP Leader slams on Kerala government

Kannur: Senior BJP leader and Union Minister Giriraj Singh have named Chief Minister Pinarayi Vijayan as a dictator like North Korean supremo Kim Jong Un. Even in Kannur, the Chief Minister’s region, there is no democracy. His statement comes days after Vijayan had lavished praise on Kim Jong-Un for putting up a ‘tough’ resistance against ‘imperialist’ America, better than Communist-ruled China.

In a democracy, there is no policy of killing opponents. But Giriraj Singh criticized the killing and oppression of protesters in Kerala. Unemployment is leading in Kerala. Giriraj Singh said that Prime Minister Narendra Modi’s vision should be administered in Kerala under the leadership of E Sreedharan. He also alleged that the CPI(M) led the LDF government to physically destroyed those who raise opinions against it.

‘The central government provides assistance in case of any accidents. The party diverted funds, including those provided during the tsunami. Rahul Gandhi said that if the UDF came to power, it would establish a fisheries ministry. But there exists such a ministry, ”he said.

Giriraj Singh necessitated that special observers and central forces be designated as there is a possibility of election irregularities in Kannur. The Union Minister in the state had earlier criticized the state government in connection with the BJP’s election campaign. He had scrutinized the Left government as not a people’s government but a commission government.